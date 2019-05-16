AMU Class 12 exam 2019 results announced on amucontrollerexams.com

results

AMU Class 12 exam 2019 results are declared by the Aligarh Muslim University Board of Secondary & Senior Secondary Education on amucontrollerexams.com

Representational image

AMU Class 12 exam 2019 results are declared by the Aligarh Muslim University Board of Secondary & Senior Secondary Education. According to Mujibullah Zuberi, the controller of examinations, “A total of 2514 students appeared in the annual examination, out of which 2051 has passed the exam with first division, 306 have secured second division and the remaining 15 students have secured third division.”

Umamah Ilyas, a PCB student of senior secondary school topped the class 12 of the Aligarh Muslim University examination by scoring 96.80 per cent, while Ambereen Tayyab missed the first position by only 0.80 per cent. She managed to score 96 per cent marks and grabbed the second positions. Following these two, Laiba Hashmi (also a PCB student) and Zainab Jawed (a PCB student) of Senior Secondary School-Girls shared the third rank with Aman Ahmad Khan (PCB) of Sayyid Hamid Senior Secondary School-Boys. Laiba, Zainab and Aman, all scored 95 per cent marks.

Jaydeep Chaudhary bagged 92.41 per cent and became the topper of the commerce stream, while M Hassan Ullah Khan topped the social science stream by securing 94.60 per cent marks. A total of 94.35 per cent students have cleared the Senior Secondary School Certificate Part-2 examination for the session 2018-19. Students, who appeared for the senior secondary examination of Aligarh Muslim University Board, can check their result through the official website.

Steps to check AMU 12th result 2019:

Visit the official website of AMU, amucontrollerexams.com .

Click on the link “SSSC Part-II (Class XII) Main Examination Result declared” available on the homepage.

Enter Exam number and enrollment number in the space provided.

Click on submit button.

AMU 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a printout of the AMU class 12 result for future reference.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates