Amyra Dastur enjoys the virtual screening of her web show, The Trip 2

When Amyra Dastur told director Sonam Nair and co-stars Mallika Dua, Shweta Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi about it, they decided to FaceTime Amyra.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur was unable to attend the release of her debut web series, The Trip: Season 2, as she was shooting in Gujarat for the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made In China. When Amyra told director Sonam Nair and co-stars Mallika Dua, Shweta Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi about it, they decided to FaceTime Amyra through an iPad, which was synced with theirs from the theatre to her hotel room in Ahmedabad. She wanted to be at two places at one time, technology made it possible.

I an interview with IANS, Amyra Dastur described working with Sapna Pabbi, Mallika Dua and Shweta Tripathi for "Trip 2" as the "best experience". She said each girl in the upcoming series makes the show unique with their different characteristics.

"It was one of the best experiences I have ever had. Sapna and I have known each other since 2014. We were in the same agency together and we had always wanted to work together. Shweta and Mallika were new to me and I really need to give Sapna credit for bringing me into the group. The girls never let me feel as if I was new to the story or to them."

