Amyra Dastur joins Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya

Amyra Dastur will play Rajkummar Rao's love interest in Mental Hai Kya



Amyra Dastur in Mental Hai Kya. Pic/Amyra's Instagram account

Amyra Dastur has joined the cast of Mental Hai Kya" alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. The 25-year-old actor will play Rao's love interest in the upcoming psychological thriller, according to a press release.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have started shooting for the film last week. "It is neither a comedy nor a psycho thriller. You know, we have really not made a film in this genre... So we were thinking how to categorise our film in one genre... So we released the poster of the film," Ekta Kapoor said. The film amalgamates elements from two different genres. According to Ekta, at best it can be called a "thriller comedy".

The movie will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media. The film, written by Kanika Dhillon, reunites Rao and Ranaut after the critically-acclaimed Queen in 2014.

Amyra Dastur will also be seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal and the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit Prasthanam opposite Ali Fazal, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. She was last seen in Kaalakandi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from agencies