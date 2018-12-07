Anand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

bollywood

While the recently released Zero song Issaqbaazi showcasing the bromance between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has been creating a frenzy on the internet, director Aanand L Rai had a tough time shooting for the song

Shah Rukh Khan, Anand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza

Ever since the Eid Teaser of film Zero giving glimpses of the fun-filled song 'Issaqbaazi' hit the internet featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans of the Superstars from around the world have been eager to witness the spellbound chemistry of the two actors.

While the recently released song 'Issaqbaazi' has been creating a frenzy on the internet, director Aanand L Rai had a tough time shooting for the song. During the shoot of the song, director Aanand L Rai had to switch off his phone because his phone kept buzzing of requests to witness the live shoot of the iconic Superstar duo. As people got to know that Shah Rukh and Salman Khan are shooting together people started calling and messaging the director because of which he had to keep his phone off so that he could finish the shoot in a peace and maintain the unique aspect of the song.

The peppy number from the film Zero is composed by duo Ajay-Atul and penned by Irshad Kamil who, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh who has sung many hit song for Shah Rukh previously and Divya Kumar.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

