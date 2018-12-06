Shah Rukh Khan's character Bauua Singh does Salman's famous 'towel step'

bollywood

Bauua Singh further went on Twitter and boasted about fulfilling the nation's dream, to which he received a hilarious response from Shah Rukh Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a still from the song

Soon after the much-awaited song Issaqbaazi from Zero was launched, nobody could stop talking about Bauua Singh breaking into Salman's iconic 'towel step'! While his energy, his gamcha step and his style were appreciated all over, him kissing Salman Khan's cheeks was the highlight of the video. He further went on Twitter and boasted about fulfilling the nation's dream, to which he received a hilarious response from Shah Rukh Khan!

Check out the interesting conversation:

Check out the song here:

The fun-filled song showcases Shah Rukh Khan matching steps with Salman Khan, glimpses of which were seen in the teaser unveiled earlier this year.

Directed by Anand L. Rai, Zero is a science-fiction romantic drama film written by Himanshu Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a man of short stature who falls in love with a superstar played by Katrina Kaif, while Anushka Sharma portrays the character of a girl with an intellectual disability.

The trailer which was launched on 2nd November 2018, has hit the 100 million mark in just 31days, becoming the first ever Bollywood film to achieve the feat.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero. Produced by Gauri Khan, Zero is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's Dance-Off Zero's Song Issaqbaazi Crosses 24 Million Views In 24 Hours!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates