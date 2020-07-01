Ananya Birla aces perfect yoga pose by the sea, netizens call her 'mermaid'

Ananya Birla aces the Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana pose as she shows off her love for yoga. Picture/Instagram Ananya Birla

After sharing beautiful pictures of her hiking trip to Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles, with bff Anusha Dandekar, musician and singer Ananya Birla on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself perfecting a yoga pose by the sea. Ananya Birla's latest post raises the bar when it comes to setting fitness goals.

View this post on Instagram Seas the day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onJun 28, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

In the photo, the Birla heiress can be seen acing the Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana pose, which is also known as the Upward Facing Dog pose. Known for her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices, the 25-year-old 'Fingerprint' singer captioned the post: Seas the day! She ended her caption with water wave and winking face emoticons.

In the picture, Ananya Birla can be seen nailing the Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana pose against a picturesque backdrop of the sea. This Yoga asana helps relieve fatigue and stress and strengthens the spine, arms, and wrists.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes. Praising Birla for setting fitness goals, netizens posted comments such as Super, Fantastic, and Angel. A few users also called her the 'Meant To Be' mermaid and posted hundreds of red heart emoticons.

Besides being a singer, songwriter, and performer, Ananya Biral is also a mental health activist and fitness enthusiast. In an interview with mid-day, she had said, "As a child, I would swim. I took to the gym later, and also do a mix of boxing, pilates, and yoga. Meditation is a big part of my life."

Before the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ananya Birla had shared another picture of herself nailing the Bakasana pose at home and captioned it: Mind-Body Soul! Music is just magical and connects it all together for me! In the post, Ananya is seen perfecting the challenging Bakasana or the Crow pose.

