Ananya Panday is binge watching these show in between breaks

Ananya Panday is a web series maniac and the testimony of the same is the series that Ananya binge watches, stealing time away from the shoots she is at- just like every millennial

Ananya Panday who is making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, is ringing high on the excitement with her recently released song, 'The Jawani Song'. The teen sensation is a web series maniac and the testimony of the same is the series that Ananya binge watches, stealing time away from the shoots she is at- just like every millennial.

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Ananya Panday spilled some beans on some of her favourite web series that she feels she is always hooked on to. Already a teen sensation, who is yet to make her debut expressed how she enjoys binge-watching some famous shows like Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars and Riverdale. Ananya Panday graced her first ever magazine cover and in no time, her cover story broke the internet where the fashionista was seen sporting simply gorgeous looks and inimitable style- making the statement.

Even before the debut, Ananya Panday who is foraying into the world of the magazine, rocking the tinsel town shared her views on being real on social media and the importance that the real element holds!

The actress has garnered a huge fan following, much before even stepping into the world of acting and has earned the title of 'Teen Sensation' with the youngsters obsessing over her. A regular amongst the paparazzi, the social media sensation has generated immense buzz ahead of her first release. Ananya is all set for her big release, Student of the Year 2 which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 10th May 2019 and we sure are waiting to see her magic.

