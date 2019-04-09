Ananya Panday willed Student of the Year into her life

bollywood

Making her big debut with Student of the year 2, Ananya Panday has also bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh, even before her first release

Ananya Panday

Ahead of her big screen debut, Ananya Panday made a startling magazine debut with ELLE and her first ever interview divulged details about her life and career. The bubbly and cheerful starlet won hearts in no time with her sweet and innocent looks doubled with her elegant and graceful fashion sense. Ananya feels her determination to be an actress landed her the role in Student of The Year.

The actress is taking all the right steps before entering the show business, talking about her life decisions she admitted, "I love my attitude towards life the most. I only chase after the important things. I was so obsessed with Student Of The Year, that I willed it into my life. Small things like Instagram comments, where people express dislike towards me or are mean don't bother me at all. I love everybody. I feel like I can make people very comfortable. No one's intimidated around me and I like that."

Making her big debut with Student of the year 2, the young actress has also bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh, even before her first release. Talking about her future desires, the actress revealed her wishlist of filmmakers saying, "Karan Johar, for his direction. Zoya Akhtar because everything she does is just perfect. I watch Luck By Chance every month! Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he is a magician. Devdas makes me cry."

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Ananya Panday has amassed a huge fan following even before stepping her feet in Bollywood. A regular amongst the paparazzi, Ananya Panday has generated immense buzz ahead of her first release. Emerging as the youngest brand ambassador of a leading cosmetic brand, Ananya Panday has bagged multiple endorsements even before her silver screen debut.

After a remarkable appearance at the coveted talk show Koffee With Karan, Ananya has just added to her fandom with her bubbly, outspoken and honest personality. With Student of The Year and Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday promises diverse characters with varied traits of her personality.

Also Read: Watch video: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff goes epic fail

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates