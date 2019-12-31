Ananya Panday is ringing in New Year 2019 with Khan siblings Suhana and Aryan; see photo

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's that time of the year again when several of our B-town stars have left town for their New Year holidays. While the Pataudi family is enjoying snowy Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan is in Alibag, and so are his kids Suhana and Aryan, Ananya Panday, and the rest of their squad.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a photo with her friends, including Suhana and Aryan Khan and wrote, "new year, no new friends #2020 #family"

While Ananya Panday looks pretty in a casual green outfit, Suhana Khan has turned up the heat in a slinky black number and open wavy hair. Aryan Khan, too, is casual in his all-black-everything outfit as he poses with his gang.

Ananya had previously shared a few pictures of herself posing on a Unicorn float in a swimming pool in Alibag. She had written, "it's all rainbows and unicorns for me"

Well, looks like the young Bollywood squad is ready to party tonight!

On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the romantic drama Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film did quite well at the box office. The actress will next be seen in director Maqbool Khan's romantic drama Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, has made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, which is available on YouTube. She is currently honing her acting skills at New York University.

