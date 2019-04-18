Ananya Panday is setting the trend bar high in a shimmer sequin dress

bollywood

Ananya Panday, who is making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, looks gorgeous in silver shimmer sequin dress at the song launch as she makes a dashing entry

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is creating waves with not just her on-screen performances but also her stunning appearances. After grabbing eyeballs with her entry at the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2, the actress has now made a style statement at the song launch of her first song.

The debutant was seen donning a silver sequin shimmer dress at the song launch. Ananya kept the look glowing with her bright smile as she headed for the launch. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared pictures.

While the actress is dancing her heart out with her infectious energy in the song, she is sure to get you grooving to the beats. Ananya ensured to make heads turn with her entry off-screen as well.

The rushes of the film introduces the students, in which Ananya Panday made a killer entry with a gracious attitude in a leather jacket.

Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen. Take a look:

Dil chori saada ho Gaya Ananya Panday aapko dekh kar! I wannabe Ananaya Panday now ðððºðâ¤ï¸ðððºðâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Yw0TTZER1r — Alia Irade (@AliaIrade) April 18, 2019

Cuteness overloaded is Ananya Panday! She's got moves like jagger â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðð pic.twitter.com/3qNwEzIUiL — Rana Ambalika (@RanaAmbalika) April 18, 2019

She's simply the best! Ananya Panday you beauty just fabulous, fantastic and improbable !!! pic.twitter.com/RKK92kOiG9 — PARTHA BASU ð®ð³ (@pbasu501) April 18, 2019

She's simply the best! Ananya Panday you beauty just fabulous, fantastic and improbable â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/PRhwl8tzMz — Sindhu Kumbhar (@SindhuKumbhar) April 18, 2019

Definitely my favourite Ananya Panday will win everyone's hearts with her amazing acting. pic.twitter.com/ifBOvhfpA1 — Shibam Dutta (@im_shibam) April 18, 2019

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read: Student Of The Year 2: The Jawaani Song will make you shake a leg for sure

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates