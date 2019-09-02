Ananya Panday refuses tea at local stall for being 'allergic'; Kartik Aaryan scolds her

bollywood

Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday are shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow and visited a famous tea stall and other popular areas to try the local delicacies

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a still from the Instagram video.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The two of them have been savouring the local delicacies. Recently the duo visited a popular tea stall in the city of Nawabs. While Kartik Aaryan enjoyed the piping hot cuppa in the traditional mud cup and also kachoris, Panday only posed for photographs with the tea cup.

Apparently, Ananya Panday does not drink tea as she is allergic to it. In a video that has gone viral, Kartik Aaryan is seen telling her, "Why are you here if you are allergic to tea?" He later tells Panday to leave the venue. She retorts, "So mean!"

Take a look at the video here:

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan had also shared a photo of himself relishing parantha, sabzi, and dahi (curd) in an autorickshaw in Lucknow.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic-comedy by Mudassar Aziz, which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic of the same name (1978). Kartik Aaryan will be seen essaying the character named Chintu Tyagi. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few films on his list. The 28-year-old actor has completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, which is a modern reboot to Love Aaj Kal (2009). The film stars Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan. The romantic drama is slated to release in February 2020. Apart from this, the actor has the responsibility of carrying forward the huge franchise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). He will reprise Akshay Kumar's role of a psychiatrist.

