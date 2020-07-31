Ananya Panday shares unseen pictures with her squad, says 'Worse comes to worst, my girls come first'

Ananya Panday has been staying at home and keeping herself and her fans busy by sharing adorable pictures of herself, her family and her BFFs. On account of International Friendship Day, Ananya dipped into her album and fished out tons of memories that she made with her girl gang over the years.

The Student of The Year 2 actress shared many images, from her childhood to now, posing with her girl best friends. One of the pictures is from her childhood followed by a picture from hostel days, from a vacation, holi celebrations. She also shared a picture from the time of her graduation. Every photo that the actress shared seemed special to her gang. Sharing the picture on her Instaram account, she wrote, "Worse comes to worst, my girls come first #FriendshipDay with my OGs (sic)". Take a look:

The actress has been quite active on social media and regularly gives us insights into her quarantine life. Recently, Ananya shared a picture of herself enjoying the beautiful sunset by her balcony. Donning a white crop top, the actress looks chic. She captioned it, "sunny side up (sic)".

View this post on Instagram sunny side up ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onJul 17, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

Recently, Ananya shared a picture of herself doing yoga. The actress sizzled in a black sports bra and shorts. She captioned it. "You’ve mastered the selfie now ‘master thy self’ (sic)".

On the occasion of Father's Day, the Student of the Year 2 shared an adorable throwback picture with her father Chunky Panday.

Ananya has been spending her coronavirus quarantine well and isn't bored or restless while practising social distancing. She has been spending time with her family. Speaking about it in a recent interview, she said, "It's wonderful to bake cookies with my sister and play with my dog. I can connect with my core and reclaim old hobbies."

The actress is focused on her health and fitness as well, and talking about the same, Ananya shared, "I need someone to push me to work out. My friends do that. Now since we can't meet we've decided to work out together in the evening via video call."

When asked what her hobbies are, the actress said, "When I was younger, I used to read a lot, I've started again and I'm also catching up with all the movies I've missed in recent times."

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Suhana Khan Crooned To Ananya Panday's Dheeme Dheeme Song

On the work front, she had two successes in 2019 in the form of Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. On June 12, her film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli, was slated to release but will now come out on a new date.

She also has a film with Shakun Batra coming up next year on Valentine's Day that stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news