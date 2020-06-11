Throwback Thursday: When Suhana Khan crooned to Ananya Panday's Dheeme Dheeme song

It's the season of throwback videos and pictures for the last three months since the lockdown has begun. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is a video featuring Suhana Khan and her friend and that too from her birthday, that happens on May 22.

A fan club of Khan took to its Instagram to share a video where she could be seen crooning to the song Dheeme Dheeme from Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, and giving her company was her friend. More than the song, it was the quirky expressions of the two that had our attention. It was a fun-filled video that could make you smile.

Have a look right here:

She just made my day #suhanakhan

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have been friends for a long time and just like Panday already has, Khan could also be making her Bollywood debut in the near future. For now, she has been doing theatre in New York and her short film, The Grey Part of Blue, released last year. She even took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the same. Have a look:

@theodoregimeno

As far as her birthday is concerned, her Instagram post where she could be seen posing candidly was met with a fantastic response, and equally witty was her caption. Did you see this?:

I'm gonna be 30 in ten years.

And of course, she also posted a perfect family picture with her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam:

Suhana Khan with AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan: Picture Courtesy/Official Instagram Account: Suhana Khan

Coming to Panday, she had a great 2019 with the dual successes of Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She now has Khaali Peeli coming up with Ishaan Khatter, a film that was actually supposed to release tomorrow, June 12. She also has a Pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda that's tentatively titled Fighter.

Talking about the experience of working with the Arjun Reddy star, Panday had stated, "I am so excited. It is such a different film for me. It is actually scary as it is my first pan-India film because it is in five languages. And it is kind of scary to step into so many industries with just one film. I feel lucky and blessed that I have that opportunity."

And then she has a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi coming up that will release on the eve of Valentine's Day 2021!

