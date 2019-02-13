Ananya Panday wraps the first schedule of Pati Patni Aur Woh

bollywood

Ananya Panday had started shooting for her second film even before the release of the first film and finished the first shoot schedule for the same

Ananya Panday along with Kartik Aaryan and Mudassar Aziz on sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Picture courtesy/Mudassar Aziz's Instagram account

The newest member of Bollywood Ananya Panday who is gearing up for her debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and has already bagged her second film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

The actress had started shooting for her second film even before the release of the first film and finished the first shoot schedule for the same. Ananya's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star called her that 'Happiest Person on the set" as he shared her videos post the wrap of the schedule.

The young actress is all smile as she finished the shoot and was chilling with the crew giving us happy vibes. Earlier, Ananya shared pictures posing with her team.

Ananya Panday will be making her Koffee With Karan debut and released the promo in which the actress was looking ravishing. The actress was seen soaring the temperature in an off shoulder side slit dress leaving the audience excited for the episode.

Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrity on social media and has been creating a storm with her spottings even before her Bollywood debut.

Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen. Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

