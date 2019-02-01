Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Jackie Shroff includes Tiger Shroff

bollywood

Jackie Shroff celebrates his 62nd birthday on Friday, February 1, and Ananya Panday's wish for him includes Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff with Ananya Panday. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday, who is all geared up for her Bollywood debut took to her Instagram sharing a heartwarming birthday wish for Jackie Shroff. The teen sensation shared an adorable childhood picture, which sees Jackie Shroff holding little Ananya in his hands.

The actress is also a huge fan of Jackie Shroff and she mentioned it with a #MajorFanGirl in the caption. Ananya shared the picture captioning, "Happy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be!! #MajorFanGirl, Clearly, I’ve been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (@tigerjackieshroff are you listening??)."

Soon after uploading the picture, Tiger Shroff who will be seen pairing with Ananya in her debut film also reacted with cute emojis. The actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media and has clocked 1 Million followers on Instagram.

Anany Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. The young starlet is currently gearing up for his debut release alongside Tiger Shroff and is leaving no stone unturned in giving away her best.

