Andheri bridge collapse: 500 staffers put Western Railways back on track in 7 hours

Employees work through heavy rains to repair damaged overhead wires and signalling equipment

Around 600 cubic metres of debris still at the site would be removed overnight, say railway officials. Pics/Sameer Markande

Seven hours — that's the time Western Railway (WR) wrapped up everything that needed to be done to get its services back on track after the bridge collapse, despite 1,000 cubic metres of debris damaging overhead wires, mast and poles, and signalling equipment.

Restoration in rain

WR Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar said, "The first alert came from the ground around 7.30 am... with the first witnesses being pointsman Ganesh Wadke and motorman Chandrashekar Sawant. Wadke relayed the information to Andheri Control Tower and the platform stationmaster. They informed divisional control and got the power in the overhead wires switched off."

An Accident Relief Train and an Accident Relief Medical Equipment Van reached the site, as did the fire brigade and the NDRF. The Harbour line tracks were cleared first, as the amount of debris there was less. Then, the stranded rakes were pulled back to make way for overhead tower wagons from both sides for quick restoration.

On a war footing

Around 500 employees were pressed into action to clear the debris and reinstall the overhead equipment. Cranes were deployed to lift the slabs from the track, while three excavators and one hydra-crane were brought in to scavenge and lift the debris.

Thirteen tower wagons were deployed for the repairs of OHE mast and wires. The bent portal was straightened using portable hoists and supporting angles, 100 metres of damaged wires was replaced, and eight cantilever arrangements with end fitting were provided for restoration of OHE. The damage to signaling equipment was assessed and two location boxes were replaced, while signaling cables were repaired.

The Harbour line was cleared at 1.55 pm and the first train ran at 2.15 pm. Churchgate-bound fast line was restored around 7.10 pm and Virar-bound fast line at 7.52 pm. The first train for Virar departed at 8.10 pm from Churchgate. The Down slow line was restored around 10.30 pm and the Up slow line at 1.05 am.

