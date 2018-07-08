Andheri bridge collapse victim succumbs to injuries after being in vegetative state

After being in a vegetative state for over three days, 35-year-old Asmita Katkar's condition began deteriorating on Saturday morning

Victim Asmita Katkar with her husband, son and mother-in-law

After three days of suffering, the Andheri bridge collapse victim Asmita Katkar (35) succumbed to her injuries at Cooper Hospital. According to doctors, her condition suddenly deteriorated on Saturday afternoon and she breathed her last at 6.30 pm. Her six-year-old son, Siddhesh, has been sent off to their native village.

On Tuesday, when the city received heavy showers, a part of the overhead bridge at Andheri station collapsed, injuring five people. Katkar, who was returning home after dropping her son to a school, got trapped under the debris and slipped into a vegetative state. She had severely injured her brain and developed multiple brain contusions. The medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Sukhdeve, Cooper Hospital, said, "We tried our best, but her condition was extremely critical. She passed away at 6.30 pm and her body has been sent for post-mortem which would be performed tonight," he said.

Reshma Choukekar, Katkar's relative, said that they haven't yet informed the son about the incident as he is extremely close to his mother. She said, "He kept asking about her. We knew that her condition was critical, so we sent him to a village. We will bring him once the last rites are over." A Western Railways spokesperson said that ex gratia payment of R5 lakh will be given to the family of deceased. Meanwhile, the condition of Vile Parle resident Manoj Mehta (52), who was waiting at Andheri station when the bridge collapsed, has shown minor improvement. "He is on ventilator, his kidney functions have been affected. But overall there is no deterioration," said a doctor from Nanavati Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

