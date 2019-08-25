Andhra CM, Telangana CM hail World Champion PV Sindhu on historic feat
Sindhu who became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships was congratulated by Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on her achievement
On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated badminton star P. V. Sindhu on winning the World Badminton Championships, While heaping praises on the ace shuttler, Rao said PV Sindhu, with her superb performance, has made the country proud. He also hoped that she continues her victories in the future.
#AndhraPradesh Chief Minister #YSJaganMohanReddy on August 25 congratulated ace shuttler #PVSindhu for creating history by winning gold at the #WorldChampionship in #Basel, #Switzerland.#BWFWorldChampionships #BadmintonWorldChampionships2019— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 25, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/t9mPJPfXld
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed Sindhu for creating history by winning gold at the World Championship in Basel, Switzerland. Chief Minister Reddy said that PV Sindhu has done the state and the nation proud with her smashing victory. Reddy also wished that Badminton star Sindhu's winning streak continues.
The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019
Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring.
PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players.
Besides Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the ace shutter and said that with the passion and dedication with which Sindhu has pursued is inspiring.
In his tweet, PM Modi that the "stupendously talented" P V Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players." PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. After winning the title, Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.
Also Read: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships
Sindhu, who lost to Okuhara in the same stage in 2017 in an epic 110-minute battle before going down to Olympic champion Spaniard Carolina Marine in the final in 2018, received victory in straight sets. She also won two bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships.
PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1ð®ð³ My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju while extending his heartiest congratulations to the new World Champion said that the government will continue to provide best support and facilities to produce champions. P V Sindhu dedicated her historic triumph to her mother, P. Vijaya who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the country.
In an on-court interview, PV Sindhu said that she won the title for her country and was extremely proud of her achievement. She also her South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun and Pullela Gopichand besides thanking her parents.
Also Read: PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players, says Narendra Modi
With inputs from IANS
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu makes heads turn with her on-court performances.
