Angad Bedi's birthday post for wife Neha Dhupia: I love you my fearless no filter girl

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's wedding did come in as a shocker to many! The duo announced their wedding in the month of May 2018 and welcomed their adorable baby girl in November 2018. Their loved-up posts look no less than a perfect family picture on Instagram.

On August 27, Neha Dhupia turned 40, and the stunning actress received loads of love on social media. Her hubby Angad also shared a few posts wishing the pillar of strength. Take a look!

In another post, Angad called her a hottie, sharing a picture of wife in the pool. Looks like the duo is missing some sun, sand and the beach! We all are!

Wishing you loads of happiness, Neha!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are currently spending all their time with Mehr. In a recent interview, she revealed how she feels blessed to be spending time with Mehr and Angad in this tough period. She said, "It's just amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid, I don't know what would have happened if such a situation would have taken place three years back. I'd have been all by myself and going absolutely nuts. But now, of course, Mehr is there. She lights up the house and is the love of our life. When she goes to bed is when we simply drop because we're so exhausted."

Neha Dhupia further added, "But we're also so happy… because of her. Spending time with Angad is the litmus test. If you can survive with your partner in a lockdown, then you're meant to be. When Mehr grows up and asks me advice about 'an ideal man', I'd say, someone with whom you can survive the lockdown. You don't need anything else in your life."

On the professional front, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.

