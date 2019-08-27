Angad Bedi's birthday wish for wife Neha Dhupia will melt your heart

bollywood

Neha Dhupia celebrates her 39th birthday today and husband Angad Bedi shared a heartwarming message for her on social media. Check it out!

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia on holiday. Pic/instagram.com/angadbedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's relationship is something to be inspired by. The couple is one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and frequently share pictures and videos from their lives that keep giving us relationship goals. With Neha celebrating her 39th birthday today, August 27, hubby Angad had the sweetest message for her.

Angad Bedi took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of him with his lady love and captioned them: "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you.. mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you. @nehadhupia"

Isn't that the most adorable birthday wish? Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have a baby girl together, Mehr, who was born on November 18, 2018. Angad and Neha had tied the knot in a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018.

Neha and Angad along with their baby Mehr are on a vacation in the Maldives to celebrate Neha's birthday. The trio has been having the time of their lives under the Maldivian sun and are spending some quality time together as a family.

When Neha and Angad had completed a year of togetherness, the couple had taken a trip to Mauritius to celebrate and taken their little one with them. The actress, in an interview with mid-day, had shared, "It's a tough flight for a little baby, but we are going to do it. It's Mehr's first trip abroad. The first time I ever travelled out of the country was Mauritius, and it is the same with my daughter. We had her passport made when she was a month-and-a-half old, and her photograph saw her all swaddled up in clothes."

She had further said, "Ours is young love. Angad and I didn't spend much time with each other before our marriage. So this feels like our dating phase. Every day, I feel I can't love him more, but I just do."

On the work front, Angad Bedi has just completed wrapping up four projects, starting with The Zoya Factor, Verdict, Inside Edge and Kargil Girl. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, will soon kick off a new project.

