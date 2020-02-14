Uncle Anil Dhawan on Varun Dhawan's wedding: High time he got married

Rumours of Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's wedding have made the rounds several times. We keep hearing of their wedding date having been set, and speculations about the wedding venue keep changing and evolving as the days go by.

Recently, however, when Varun and his entire family visited Natasha's home in the city, all hell broke loose. There were rumours that the families had met to set Varun-Natasha's wedding date, and even that their Roka ceremony had taken place! Putting all these rumours to rest, Varun then clarified on social media that it was a birthday party that he and his family attended at Natasha Dalal's residence.

"Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers [sic]," Varun wrote on Twitter.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan has spoken about his nephew's wedding plans. "No date or month has been fixed yet. It will be announced whenever it happens." When prodded if the big day will be this year, Dhawan said, "Hona toh chahiye (It should ideally happen). It's high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen)."

Well, not much of a confirmation, but we'll take it! Further talking about the recent visit to Natasha's home, Anil Dhawan explained, "We hadn't met each other in a long time and we don't know each other well. So, they invited us over for dinner. It was a birthday party, but they wanted the families to meet as well, as everyone is busy with their respective lives."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the hottest couples of B-town currently and their wedding is a much-anticipated event. Only time will tell when the couple will get married, but whenever they do, it's sure to be a much-publicised event!

