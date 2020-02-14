Uncle Anil Dhawan on Varun Dhawan's wedding: High time he got married
Amid rumours of the date being set for Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's wedding, actor uncle Anil Dhawan wants his nephew to get married soon.
Rumours of Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's wedding have made the rounds several times. We keep hearing of their wedding date having been set, and speculations about the wedding venue keep changing and evolving as the days go by.
Recently, however, when Varun and his entire family visited Natasha's home in the city, all hell broke loose. There were rumours that the families had met to set Varun-Natasha's wedding date, and even that their Roka ceremony had taken place! Putting all these rumours to rest, Varun then clarified on social media that it was a birthday party that he and his family attended at Natasha Dalal's residence.
"Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers [sic]," Varun wrote on Twitter.
Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan has spoken about his nephew's wedding plans. "No date or month has been fixed yet. It will be announced whenever it happens." When prodded if the big day will be this year, Dhawan said, "Hona toh chahiye (It should ideally happen). It's high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen)."
Well, not much of a confirmation, but we'll take it! Further talking about the recent visit to Natasha's home, Anil Dhawan explained, "We hadn't met each other in a long time and we don't know each other well. So, they invited us over for dinner. It was a birthday party, but they wanted the families to meet as well, as everyone is busy with their respective lives."
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the hottest couples of B-town currently and their wedding is a much-anticipated event. Only time will tell when the couple will get married, but whenever they do, it's sure to be a much-publicised event!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Varun Dhawan and his entire family along with his close friends were seen arriving at his girlfriend Natasha Dalal's residence in Mumbai. Varun-Natasha's wedding rumours have been going on for the past one year. The news doing rounds was that the Dhawan and Dalal families met to formalise Varun-Natasha's wedding. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Although Varun Dhawan took to his social media account to set the record straight and wrote, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers [sic]"
-
Filmmaker David Dhawan arrives for the party at Natasha Dalal's house in Mumbai. David is currently shooting for Coolie No 1, which stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan.
-
Varun's mother Lali Dhawan (right) was all smile as she posed for the photographers at Natasha Dalal's home.
-
Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit also attended the birthday party at Natasha Dalal's house.
-
Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan looked pretty in her peach coloured saree as she arrived for the birthday party.
-
Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai got married on 10 February 2012. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl on May 31, 2018.
In picture: Jaanvi Desai Dhawan poses with Lali Dhawan and other guests.
-
David Dhawan's brother Anil also attended the birthday party with his family in tow. Anil seen posing with granddaughter Anjini Dhawan.
-
Anjini Dhawan looked pretty in her traditional attire as she arrived for the birthday celebrations at Natasha Dalal's residence in Mumbai.
-
Anjini Dhawan with father and Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan at Natasha Dalal's residence.
-
Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended the birthday party at Natasha Dalal's residence in Mumbai. KJo looked dapper in his traditional attire.
-
Ace designer Manish Malhotra also came for the birthday celebrations with Karan Johar.
-
Punit Malhotra, who's film Student Of The Year, Varun made his debut in Bollywood, also attended the birthday celebrations at Natasha Dalal's home.
Varun Dhawan with parents David and Lali Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi Desai, Anil Dhawan with son Siddharth Dhawan and grand daughter Anjini attended a family outing at Natasha Dalal's residence in Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe