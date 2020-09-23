Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff to reunite for a cop comedy titled Ram Chand Kishen Chand?

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in a number of hit films like Ram Lakhan, Yudh, Karma, Parinda, Kala Bazaar, and 1942: A Love Story. Now, buzz is that the popular jodi will be reuniting once again after 31 long years in a cop comedy titled Ram Chand Kishen Chand helmed by filmmaker Subhash Ghai!

Subhash Ghai told ETimes, "Yes, the three of us are planning to make a murder mystery comedy titled, Ram Chand Kishen Chand under Mukta Arts Ltd."

He added, "Both Anil and Jackie are playing cops in their 60s. Jackie is excited and Anil is as cautious as ever. But I loved the story and I love him. Just wait and watch, Mukta Arts is all geared up for movie productions in 2021."

Apparently, Anil Kapoor had hinted at the project with Shroff in an Instagram post he had shared a few days ago.

Jackie Shroff had commented, "Bhidu Bhari" on this post by Anil Kapoor, to which Kapoor replied saying, "@apnabhidu get ready for our next together... team working on it."

Well, it's great news for Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff fans who loved watching the pair together on the big screen! It sure will be a film to watch out for next year.

