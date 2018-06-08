Anil Kapoor apologises to mom on Salman Khan's show

Anil Kapoor apologised to his mom for not being able to call her once a day

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan

Anil Kapoor turned emotional during the shoot of Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum 3, when one of Khan's questions on the game show struck a chord with him. Said a source, "As part of Race 3 promotions, Anil and the remaining stars of the film joined Salman for one of the episodes. The tone became emotional when Salman Khan asked the question 'How much percentage of people call their mothers at least once a day?' While Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and others offered their answers, Anil confessed that he doesn't spend as much time with his mother [Nirmal Kapoor] as he would like to. He apologised to her for not being able to call her once a day."

Confirming the development, Anil Kapoor told mid-day, "Sunita [his wife] pushes me to speak to my mom every day and stay in touch with my friends. I apologised to my mom on national television because you can never show enough love to her."

Also Read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi to throw a lavish wedding reception in July

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates