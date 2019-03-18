Aniruddh Dave's kickboxing skills came in handy on the sets of Patiala Babes

television

Aniruddh Dave

Sony Entertainment Television's, Patiala Babes is taking the audience on an emotional coaster ride by getting in elements of joy, sadness, anger, empowerment, and strength. With the interesting turn of events where now the mother-daughter are getting self-dependent and exploring their paths in life.

While Babita, played by Paridhi Sharma has managed to find a job for herself; Mini, played by Ashnoor Kaur is struggling with teenager problems. She has a college admission to get through and for that winning a Karate championship is very important to her. Hanuman played by Anirudh Dave is helping Mini to train for the championship. From her diet to the exercises and physical training, all is being monitored by Hanuman.

When spoken to Aniruddh Dave about his experience of shooting this entire sequence and if in real life he did any such physical activities, he said, "The entire sequence was so much fun to shoot. Since my school days, I was very keen to learn these physical activities. Later on, I just continued with cardio and athletic activities. I used to do kick-boxing earlier and was very good at it. This did help a little during the shoot and I used my experience in few of the scenes. While shooting some montages with Ashnoor, I was able to help her with good postures of stretching and also a few front kick moves. Ashnoor has been following the moves very nicely and she is a very good and quick learner. These days she is on a diet. So, when we had this particular scene where she had to eat egg white, she ate them happily and I got to eat Jalebis."

