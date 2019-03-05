Hunar Gandhi's fans are obsessing over her saris in Patiala Babes

television

TV actors have always created a buzz in the fashion industry. Joining the bandwagon and making a fashion statement is Hunar Gandhi, the actress of Patiala Babes

Hunar Gandhi

Hunar Gandhi, who plays the role of Mita on the show Patiala Babes, has been flaunting some trendy saris and her female fans are going gaga about it. After noticing that her look in saris is being so appreciated by fans on social media, she suggested her designers to continue giving her more such looks.

At one point, a particular sari received such massive attention that she even decided to repeat the sari on the show. Adding to this Hunar said, "Mita and her saris have become a style statement and the amount of attention, messages and appreciation I'm receiving for the saris I wear is overwhelming. I love the thought people put into clothes. Clothes make a cultural statement and having a style that would distinguish you on screen is kinda cool."

The actress added, "I have been receiving messages from fans and also a lot of comments on my pictures wherein they ask me who the designer is, so that they could get it for themselves too. I keep tagging my designer and it's a great achievement for her too."

She said that a fan once took a picture of Hunar's sari off TV when the show was on air and sent it to her saying that she loved it a lot and asked her tailor to stitch her a similar one. Hunar says, "Truly when an Indian girl wears a sari, the world stops to admire her grace. Many elements add up to your identity in a show and there are so many things that people become a fan of, gratitude is all I can say I feel from the amount of love and appreciation this character is gaining for her look as well."

Hunar also mentioned that her family members and in-laws are loving her in the new avatar as well.



