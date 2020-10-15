Anita Hassanandani shares pictures of her 'babymooniversary'; flaunts her baby bump

After a lot of other celebrities, another actress is all set to become a proud mother and embrace motherhood. We are talking about Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy. The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram and ever since they have announced this heartening piece of news, fans have not been able to keep calm!

And now, taking to her Instagram account, Anita has shared a beautiful and gorgeous picture where she could be seen happily flaunting her baby bump. In the picture, Anita is seen in a black-and-white polka dot dress, posing beside Rohit, who is wearing casuals. The caption was apt - "Babymooniiversary. In pics you’ll also find the biggest baby (sic)". Given the kind of picture this is, a majority of the people on the post extended their love and wishes to the couple in the form of hearts and fire emojis. Take a look at the picture right away:

It was on October 11, when the couple broke the news to their fans on social media with an adorable video. In the video, the couple relived their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita's baby bump at one point. "Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy (sic)," Anita captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â+âÂ¤ï¸Â=âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onOct 10, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Two days back, the actress had taken to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of their interview where they chatted about how they decided to embrace parenthood. The actress said, "Honestly, it was god's plan, god's timing and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years and been married for seven years so we were ready."

She continued, "2020 was the year we had spoken about it and this was the year when we decided to settle with the baby." And when did she first get to know that she was pregnant? Rohit said, "It was actually a sign, we were in the hospital for almost a month, we were in Goa. On the 12th of June, Anita decided to get a test done. Strangely it so happened that she came back and told me in the ear she's pregnant. It was an awkward and overwhelming moment because so much was happening. Dad was right in front of me, I didn't know what to do and the first thing I actually said was 'He's coming back.'

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was recently seen in Naagin 4, while Rohit Reddy and Anita had participated in Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.

