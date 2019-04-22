Anjana Sukhani to also stars in Akshay-Kareena-starrer Good News

bollywood

Last seen in Vishal Mishra's Coffee With D (2017), Anjana Sukhani hopes this puts her back in the reckoning

Anjana Sukhani

There's good news, literally, for Anjana Sukhani. She is the latest addition to the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, Good News. Sukhani is said to have landed an interesting role in the drama, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Last seen in Vishal Mishra's Coffee With D (2017), she hopes this puts her back in the reckoning. in 2017, the actor suffered a personal setback when a near and dear one passed away. She took some time to recover, but is now taking control of her life once again. She is best remembered for Golmaal Returns (2008).

The first week of April, the team of Good News shared some pictures of themselves on social media. They announced the wrap of this film through these lovely pictures of the whole cast - Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019.

Here are some recent pictures from Anjana Sukhani's Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram #happysiblingsday #bestestbroever #loveubeyondwords #siblingloveâÂ¤ï¸Â #rahulsukhaniðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Anjana Sukhani (@anjanasukhani) onApr 11, 2019 at 7:43am PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates