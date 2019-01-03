Ankit Tiwari and wife Pallavi blessed with a baby girl Aryaa Tiwari

music

Ankit Tiwari, who gave us some amazing songs like Tu Hai Ki Nahi and Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi, shared a pretty picture of his baby girl on December 28, 2018

Pallavi Tiwari, Ankit Tiwari and Aryaa Tiwari

Singer Ankit Tiwari, who has composed jingles and delivered hit songs for movies like Aashiqui 2, and wife Pallavi Tiwari are blessed with a baby girl, Aryaa Tiwari, on December 28, 2018.

Expressing his happiness, Ankit said: "Holding my baby in my arms has been the best moment of my life". @ankittiwari #fatherhood #pallavitiwari #motherhood #Aryaa [sic] Ankit Tiwari tied the knot with Pallavi Shukla in Kanpur on February 23, 2018. Pallavi is an engineer by profession. Ankit had announced the news on social media.

The singer, in an interview with IANS, said that he wishes his last breath on a musical stage. "I have chosen music as a profession for myself. I have never felt any kind of burden or pressure on being a part of this industry.

"Music is my passion. I love music and I have a wish that my last breath be on stage. I always want to see myself performing on the stage," Ankit concluded.

Though he maintained a low-key profile in 2017, Ankit Tiwari was on a roll on the playback front in 2018. After rendering Soniye Dil Nayi (Baaghi 2) and Yaad Hai (Aiyaary), the composer-singer lend his voice to Chote Bade, from Govinda and Varun Sharma's comedy, FryDay. The peppy dance number was a collaboration with Mika Singh. "Mika paaji and I also star in it. We will be seen shaking a leg alongside Govinda and Varun," said Tiwari.

Also Read: Ankur Tiwari's Official Statement On Vinod Kambli's Wife's Scuffle With His Dad

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates