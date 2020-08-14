Ankita Lokhande appeals to people to join the global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput on Independence Day

Ankita Lokhande has been a huge support to the late Sushant Singh Rajput's family ever since the 34-year-old actor's sudden demise on June 14. She is one of the many celebrities who have been appealing to the authorities for a CBI inquiry into SSR's death.

Now, the actress's latest post on Instagram speaks about a global prayet meet organised for Sushant Singh Rajput that will take place tomorrow on Independence Day. Sharing the same on the photo-sharing app, Ankita wrote, "It's already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are... Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

Ankita Lokhande then shared another post that asks her fans and followers to post pictures of them with folded hands and join the campaign.

Several Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, and more recently Varun Dhawan, and Parineeti Chopra have also joined Sushant Singh Rajput's family members in their campaign seeking a CBI inquiry into the actor's sudden demise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news