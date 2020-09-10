Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: I have never said it's a murder

Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, and the duo never shied away from confessing their love for each other. Be it during press conferences, in front of paparazzi or celebrity events, Ankita and SSR, when together, made sure to make each other comfortable with their presence. The duo broke up a few years ago, leaving their fans in a shock. But, they did move on in their lives. Now, after shocking SSR's demise, Ankita has been in support of his fans and loved ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has taken a new turn after Rhea Chakraborty's (his ex-girlfriend) current drug trial. To clear the air about 'who-said-what,' Ankita Lokhande has posted a clarification note on her social media account, making things more clear for the followers.

The note also mentioned, "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that?

After sharing the note, the actress did create a wave on social media. Her friend Nandish Sandhu posted a comment which read, "Well put and valid questions asked Ankita." SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti too posted "bang on" to the actress' quotes.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016. They were one of the most loved couples in the industry and set major relationship goals throughout the time they were together.

In an interview earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else, I will make my short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai. The postmortem report had stated that the actor committed suicide.

