Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Ankita Lokhande reveals her first reaction on hearing the news, 'I was finished'

It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Sushant's ex-girlfriend and his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande recalled the unexpected shock when she was woken from sleep by a call from an unknown number who informed her of the actor's tragic demise. Speaking to Republic TV, Ankita said, "I picked up the call and there was this reporter and she said 'Ankita!! Sushant has committed suicide. And I was finished!.. It was something.. you don't expect something like this.. It is very difficult for me.. and for all of us.. I went out.. my mom was there.. and it was all over. All news channels had only this.. that Sushant is no more.. that he had committed suicide, that was the headline.. and I didn't know what to do.", said Ankita.

The Manikarnika actress also said that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step", she said. She also added that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took away his own life.

"Let Sushant be remembered as a Hero and not a depressed guy. He was a talented guy and he has always loved his fans. With me, we shared 7 years of our life. It was a beautiful phase and I will only cherish that", she added.

A day before, Ankita in an interivew, had called Sushant a hero and an inspiration, Ankita Lokhande said, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else, I will make my short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

Saying how terming Sushant as 'depressed' and 'bipolar' is a big thing, Ankita said, "He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha (Does anyone really know who or what Sushant was)? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this."

Also Read: Sushant Told Ex-Girlfriend Ankita He Was 'Quite Unhappy' As Rhea 'Harassed' Him: Reports

On July 14, a month after Sushant's death, Ankita posted a picture of a diya surrounded by white flowers. Taking it to Instagram, Ankita wrote in the caption of the picture, "Child of God (sic)".

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onJul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news