Sandip Ssingh pens a heartfelt note for Ankita Lokhande, tells her 'Your love was pure'

Countless people still haven't come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The actor, who died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, has left a huge void in the film industry and in the hearts of people who loved and cherished him.

Sushant had a massive fan following, which comprised grownups and kids alike. The 34-year-old actor gave us a number of fabulous films and performances, and no one can figure out why he decided to take such a drastic step.

Producer-filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend, and still is close with Ankita Lokhande, recently wrote a heartfelt note for the actress. Talking about how he misses the three of them living together and all the time they spent in each other's company, Sandip Ssingh also shares how he feels that Ankita and Sushant were made for each other.

Sharing a photo of them together, Sandip wrote, "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!"

Sandip Ssingh concluded, "I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there... You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it."

Several of their mutual friends, including Vikas Gupta and Prarthana Behere, have shared how Ankita Lokhande was devastated after she heard of Sushant's death. Behere said, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. She's still stuck on that news but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016. They were one of the most loved couples in the industry and set major relationship goals throughout the time they were together.

