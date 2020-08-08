Ankita Lokhande shares picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother, writes, 'Believe you both are together'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise came as a huge shock to everyone, especially his family and closest friends. Even for the late actor's fans, it took quite a while to process the fact that he was truly gone. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked.

Sushant's ex-girlfriend and his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of the late actor's mother, and wrote that she believes they are together now. In the image, Ankita can be seen holding a photo frame of Sushant's mother. The actress shared the pic and wrote, "Believe you both are together (sic)". She also added a heart emoji in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Believe you both are together âÂ¤ï¸Â #warriors4ssr A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onAug 7, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

On July 14, a month after Sushant's death, Ankita posted a picture of a diya surrounded by white flowers. Taking it to Instagram, Ankita wrote in the caption of the picture, "Child of God (sic)".

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onJul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Also Read: Sushant Told Ex-Girlfriend Ankita He Was 'Quite Unhappy' As Rhea 'Harassed' Him: Reports

In a recent interview, the Manikarnika actress recalled the unexpected shock when she was woken from sleep by a call from an unknown number who informed her of the actor's tragic demise. Ankita said, "I picked up the call and there was this reporter and she said 'Ankita!! Sushant has committed suicide. And I was finished! It was something... you don't expect something like this... It is very difficult for me... and for all of us... I went out... my mom was there... and it was all over. All news channels had only this... that Sushant is no more... that he had committed suicide, that was the headline... and I didn't know what to do."

The actress also said that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and said, "He was not a man who could take such a step." She also added that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took his own life.

In another interivew, she had called Sushant a hero and an inspiration, Ankita Lokhande said, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else, I will make my short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry expressed shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news