Ankita Lokhande wants Ekta Kapoor to make Pavitra Rishta 2 as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput's TV show Pavitra Rishta was a favourite among audiences in India. The Ekta Kapoor-backed hit show had a good run on television, and Sushant as Manav Deshmukh and Ankita as Archana Deshmukh were one of the most-loved couples on TV. In fact, when they started dating in real life, audiences rooted for them to be together always. The couple, however, parted ways after six years of being in a relationship.

Now, a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, Ankita Lokhande has apparently approached Ekta Kapoor to make Pavitra Rishta 2 as a tribute to SSR. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "The show was close to Sushant's heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor."

The source further revealed, "Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward." The casting will begin once all the logistics are in place.

We wonder how the new season of Pavitra Rishta will be received by the audience without Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

