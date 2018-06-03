Another BJP worker found hanging in West Bengal

The body of a 35-year-old man was yesterday found hanging from a high-tension tower, triggering protests by locals, police said



The body of a 35-year-old man was yesterday found hanging from a high-tension tower, triggering protests by locals, police said. The incident comes two days after the BJP claimed that its worker Trilochon Mahato, 20, who was found hanging from a tree in the district on May 30, was killed by the TMC. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations and termed it as baseless.

The body of Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a tree near a field in Dava village, Purulia SP Joy Biswas said. Kumar's death triggered an uproar among the locals who put up demonstrations outside the Balarampur police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. "We are trying to find out the culprits and an investigation has been initiated. Our officers are at the spot," Biswas said. Locals and the BJP have alleged murder, while police officials are claiming it to be a case of "suicidal hanging".

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP General Secretary

'We do not trust the state government, police or the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Hence, we want the NHRC to conduct a thorough investigation in the incident'

