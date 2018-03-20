Antonio Conte: Chelsea must win FA Cup title

The Blues will play Southampton in next month's semi-final after substitute Pedro netted the decisive goal



Antonio Conte targeted FA Cup glory after his Chelsea side beat Leicester 2-1 after extra-time on Sunday. The Blues will play Southampton in next month's semi-final after substitute Pedro netted the decisive goal.

He refuses to underestimate Southampton, but is keen to lift a trophy which proved elusive last season. "Every game is very difficult, it will be very difficult against Southampton," Conte said. "Last season it was a pity to lose the final, (not) to celebrate the double. This season our target is to try and reach the final. We want to change the final result."

Meanwhile, Man United have been drawn against Tottenham in the Last-4.

