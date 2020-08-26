Anupam Kher is back on set; wishes wife Kirron Kher on 35th wedding anniversary

Anupam Kher is glad to be back at work after the lockdown. He posted the news on social media that he has resumed shooting by sharing pictures from the set. The veteran actor seems to be getting his make-up done. Kher could not resist taking selfies in the 'new normal' set.

Anupam did not reveal what he was shooting for in the posts he had shared.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post wishing 35th wedding anniversary to wife Kirron Kher is all things adorable. The actor shared a fun-filled post on social media, and we can't get enough of it!

Anupam Kher, on the personal front, had opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He felt, after so many ups and downs, and conspiracy theories, the case should reach a logical conclusion because his family and fans deserve to know the truth.

Anupam Kher also questioned the declaration of suicide as the reason for his demise. He said, "The more I see his fitness, the more I see his carefree videos, the more I think: why will he commit suicide? It was not an overdose of drugs, he was not a druggie, it was not... So you are seeing videos from as recently as January 2020. I want to reach out to the millions of people who are lonely, go out and reach out to people who are quiet. I want to address mental health issues, but I feel we need closure in this case."

On July 12, Anupam had shared that his family members tested positive for coronavirus. The actor also revealed that he had tested negative for the virus.

