Anurag Basu's Rabindranath Tagore film reaches more eyes

television

Filmmaker's 2015 series, Stories By Rabindranath Tagore, to be available in English, Tamil to mark writer's 158th birth anniversary

Sumeet Vyas and Radhika Apte in the series

On Rabindranath Tagore's 158th birth anniversary yesterday, the series, Stories By Rabindranath Tagore, was made accessible to a larger audience by making it available in English and Tamil, apart from its original Hindi version. Directed by Anurag Basu, the series features Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas and Amrita Puri, and has music by Arijit Singh, Shaan and Shalmali Kholgade.

Anurag Basu

The 26-episode series streams as premium content on a channel. Vyas said in a statement: "Tagore is a national treasure, and getting an opportunity to be part of such a series makes me proud. Most of us have heard about Tagore, but how many of us actually know his work? I think this series will work wonders in bringing people closer to one of the greatest cultural and philosophical minds of our country. The series traverses the expansive frame of Tagore's writing; brings to life some of his most iconic characters".

Akul Tripathi, content and programming head of the platform, said it is wonderful to be able to present the stories in English and Tamil and "have them discovered by new viewers". The 2015 series is set in Bengal 1920 and based on the literary work of the celebrated writer.

