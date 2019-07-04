Anurag Kashyap defends Taapsee Pannu after Kangana's sister calls her 'sasti copy'

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu had tweeted about the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, saying: "This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! 'Judgmental Hai Kya'."

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Rangoli Chandel

Anurag Kashyap defended his Manmarziyaan actress Taapsee Pannu in a Twitter spat with actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel. Anurag came out in support of Taapsee after Rangoli called the actress a "sasti (cheap) copy".

Taapsee had tweeted about the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, saying: "This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! 'Judgmental Hai Kya'."

Rangoli replied: "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy ð https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

To this, Kashyap said it was "really desperate" of Rangoli. "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. This is really, really desperate. I really don't know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee. I just don't get this. Praising the trailer means praising all aspects of it. Which includes Kangana."

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Rangoli didn't stop there. She wrote: "Sir, you can see it's not about mentioning Kangana so much. Clearly, a lot of people I have thanked haven't mentioned her, it's just that I am tired of people taking digs at her. Who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter. So now I am here showing everyone (the) mirror... I know you are working with her, but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue... back off."

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Also read: Andheri court issues summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS