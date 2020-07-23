Anurag Kashyap says he tried to 'sort things out' between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu

For the past few days now, the world has woken to a war of words between two of the most brilliant actresses in Bollywood today - Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu. Things were said in interviews and things were written on social media, creating an even bigger rift between them.

Anurag Kashyap, who is good friends with both Kangana and Taapsee, recently revealed that he tried to sort out their differences, but in vain. In an interview with NDTV, Anurag Kashyap shared that his friendship with Kangana seems to have gone bitter when he and Taapsee Pannu reportedly laughed at a question about Kangana Ranaut during the Manmarziyaan promotions back in 2018.

He said, "Kangana was hurt by that. I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologise for that. That's what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where 'If are not with me you are my enemy'."

Amid the exchange of words between Kangana and Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap had tweeted that he 'no longer knows the new Kangana'.

Anurag Kashyap also told the website, "Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out."

Last time I texted her .. she put it on twitter and since then this is where she talks to me .. that was almost an year ago .. https://t.co/ryMf0Rw6Y8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

The tiff between Kangana and Taapsee began when the former in an interview called the latter a 'B grade actress'. Taapsee then responded with this tweet:

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na ð¤ #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Recently, Taapsee Pannu decided to call an end to her verbal spat with Kangana by saying, "I'm gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai." It all started with the nepotism and 'insider-outsider' row that had arisen all over again after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his Bandra home.

Talking about the audience's support for 'outsiders', Taapsee had said in an earlier interview, "If star kids milk their advantage, I don't understand why don't we outsiders rely on our strength and use it to our advantage as well? We have the largest relatability factor with the audience, we have their support constantly because they feel we are one of them."

