Anushka Sharma buys a new high-end car

Anushka Sharma always prefers to have the best. Here's one more example

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has apparently splurged on a fancy new pair of wheels. The actor is said to have bought a high-end Range Rover, which estimated costs Rs 4 crore.

This is one more addition to the fleet of cars she and cricketer husband Virat Kohli own. They are among the few who have the prized possession in the country. Anushka always prefers to have the best. Here's one more example.

Not only this, Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of actors to have a wax figurine at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. The actress shared her excitement on social media account, and this left her fans all drooling over the lady and her wax statue.

Anushka's life-like figure holds a phone personally inviting visitors to click a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family. Also, it is the first ever interactive wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

On the work front, the 30-year-old star is gearing up for her next film titled 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

