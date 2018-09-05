Anushka Sharma perfects the charkha for Sui Dhaaga!

bollywood

Anushka Sharma in a still from Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma's dedication to her craft is unparalleled. A perfectionist actor, Anushka plays the role of Mamta, a local embroiderer from heartland India in YRF's upcoming entertainer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. Simple, innocent yet ambitious, Anushka dreams to make a name for herself along with her husband Mauji, (played by Varun Dhawan) her life and business partner.

Mamta displays her natural talent of being an entrepreneur in the film. To perfectly portray this role on screen, Anushka ensured that she dived into the skin of her character. Anushka needed to be skilled with actual handloom machines and equipment and she picked up the skill to operate the charkha perfectly. Sharat has used a modern version of the charkha and not the exact Gandhi charkha in the film. Since, the film's plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of self-reliance, the symbolism of Mamta using the charkha is integral to Mahatma's teachings and principles and Sharat wanted to use it effectively in the film through Mamta's character.

Anushka says, "Mamta lives in heartland India but it doesn't stop her from dreaming big. Heartland India has so many fantastic stories of women who are passionately chasing their dreams and making a name for themselves. They are making our country immensely proud. Mamta is one of them. From a housewife, a life partner she becomes a business partner of her husband Mauji and she picks up sui dhaaga to realise this goal."

She adds, "Mamta is very good at embroidery. She knows how to yarn the thread. She operates a version of the charkha that is used for sorting threads. I had to learn these skills perfectly for the film to do justice to Sharat's (Katatiya) vision of Mamta. Mamta is enterprising, she is innovative and she is an eternal optimist. She believes in her husband and she believes in her talent. I learnt the charkha for several days while shooting in Chanderi before Sharat filmed those shots."

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Anushka and Varun have come together for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited and freshest on-screen jodis of 2018. Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India have. Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year.

