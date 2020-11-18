Aparshakti Khurana to have a working 33rd birthday in Chandigarh

Aparshakti Khurana turns 33 today. He is shooting in hometown Chandigarh for the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon-starrer. For the past several years, it has always been a working birthday for him. He prefers it this way. Khurana does not mind working on Sundays as well because "whatever time you spend with family it is a celebration."

Earlier during the lockdown, Aparshakti Khurana had visited Chandigarh with his family to spend some quality time together. Having a blast back home, Aparshakti had been bonding with his parents during the lockdown. Staying away from his usually hectic work schedule, the actor had been relishing various childhood memories including jamming sessions, plucking his favourite summer fruits, relishing home-cooked meals made with love by his mother and much more. Not too long ago, Khurana took to social media to give us all a glimpse of the special bond with his father by taking 'who knows whom better' challenge. Calling him his superhero, he has time and again spoken about the importance of family in his life.

Interestingly, the actor recently revealed that it was after a long span of 10 years that he got this time together with his family. He said, "We have all come together like this after almost 10 years. When it comes to spending time with family, I think this really is a plus point in this situation and we must look at the good side as well. All of us never got so much time to spend together and now that we are getting it, we are making the most of it. Our neighbours have mango and litchi trees so ever since childhood I used to go and pluck it. Earlier, I used to get scolded as a kid but now they don't say anything to me."

On the work front, Dinesh Vijan's Rajkummar-Kriti starter, Aparshakti also has Helmet. Co-produced by Dino Morea, the film will feature Pranutan Bahl opposite Aparshakti Khurana. Interestingly, Helmet marks his first outing as a solo lead actor. After carving his niche as a fine actor with some interesting character roles, he hopes to impress the audiences with this quirky release.

