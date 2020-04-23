Apurva Agnihotri and Diandra Soares remember Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary

It's Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi's birth anniversary. The actor passed away on December 26, 2019, in Bandra, Mumbai. He was found hanging at home, and a suicide note was found that said nobody was responsible for his death.

Some of his friends remembered the actor on his birth anniversary and took to social media to post their memories of and with him. Apurva Agnihotri shared a photo of them together and wrote, "I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn't the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it'll be with a smile... (sic)"

Model and TV host Diandra Soares, who called Kushal her 'sunshine boy', also shared a photo on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Actor Deepak Bajaj also shared a photo from happier times spent with Kushal. He wrote, "Happy Birthday KP #memories"

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday KP #memories A post shared by Deepak Bajaj (@mr_bajaj) onApr 22, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Kushal Punjabi was said to be depressed ever since his wife, Audrey Dolhen, left him, taking their son with her. His wife is a French national and lives in Shanghai with their son.

Kushal Punjabi is sorely missed by his friends and fans!

