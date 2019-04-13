'Are Amitabh Bachchan and Aftab Shivdasani childhood friends?' Twitterati discuss

bollywood

Netizens started wondering how Amitabh Bachchan, 76, and Aftab Shivdasani, 40, could be 'bachpan ke dost' (Childhood friends), after Big B's tweet

Amitabh Bachchan and Aftab Shivdasani

Amitabh Bachchan left Twitterati scratching their heads with a recent tweet. Big B wrote, "The official trailer of Setters [web series]... with Aftab Shivdasani, childhood friend, and colleague... good wishes (sic)."

Netizens wondered how Bachchan, 76, and Shivdasani, 40, could be bachpan ke dost. For the uninitiated, Aftab Shivdasani played Amitabh Bachchan as a kid in Shahenshah (1988) and Insaniyat (1994). So that's what Senior Bachchan was referring to. LOL!

T 3140 - https://t.co/qu8hsuEcp5

the official trailer of 'SETTERS' , with Aftab Shivdasani , childhood friend and colleague .. all good wishes .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 12 April 2019

The web show, Setters also stars Shreyas Talpade with Aftab Shivdasani, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary. Setters delves into the education and employment mafia in India.

"I am really excited about this film as it is the first time that I am trying my hand at the thriller genre. The role I'm playing is something that my fans and the audience have something to look forward to," Shreyas said in a statement.

Talking about Aftab Shivdasani, he was last seen on the big screens in the film, Great Grand Masti (2016). After a hiatus of three years, he has now delved into the digital medium.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted in support of this web show, Setters, his latest outing was Badla (2019) with Taapsee Pannu. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he has also collaborated with Emraan Hashmi on a film.

