Are Imran Khan and Avantika Malik calling it quits?

A birdie chirps to say that Imran Khan no longer stays at the Pali Hill bungalow he used to reside in with mother Nuzhat, wife Avantika Malik and daughter Imara. Ever since differences cropped up between the couple, Avantika went back to her mom Vandana Malik's home, elsewhere in Bandra. Now, Imran, too, has moved out of 24, Pali Hill, which belonged to late filmmaker grandfather Nasir Hussain.

In 2012, Imran and Avantika had redone the over 50-year-old property. Meanwhile, Avantika shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which spoke about "walking away", amid rumours of a divorce. Later, she did a rethink and deleted the post. She wrote, "You may need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you (sic)." The buzz about trouble in their marriage had surfaced in May.

Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 after dating for a long time. The couple had never felt the need to keep their relationship hush-hush, and they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014. Back in May, reports started circulating that Avantika and Imran were taking a break from their marriage. An insider revealed, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

Imran Khan's mother-in-law, Vandana Malik, however, had refuted these rumours. She had said, "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway."

Where work is concerned, Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. He debuted as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. The film was based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014.

