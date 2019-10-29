Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in patch-up mode?

There has been a lot of talk about Sara Ali Khan being in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan. While the two of them never made their relationship official, their social media posts and frequent outings made it apparent that they were together. From lunch dates to seeing each other off at airports, the couple's small gestures managed to grab eyeballs.

Recently, news had surfaced that Sara and Kartik had called it quits to focus on their individual careers. According to reports, the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the duo together. They wanted to be known for their work and not just their romance.

However, now it seems Kartik and Sara have reconciled and started talking. Speaking to The Times of India, a source said, "They aren't bitter about the breakup. Recently after her return from Sri Lanka, Sara and Kartik caught up and were spotted having a conversation. They both are handling this time off from each other well and know that they have a film to promote where they will have to keep their personal difference aside and put on a brave face."

The source further said that even though they haven't got back together yet, they still are in touch with each other.

Sara's dad, Saif Ali Khan, recently spoke to a publication about Sara's relationship and how he completely trusts her choice. He said, "In-person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice."

Kartik and Sara are currently doing an Imtiaz Ali film, which is a modern reboot of Love Aaj Kal (2009) which starred the latter's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. During the shoot of this film, which kickstarted in Delhi, many video clips and pictures from the sets surfaced on social media which showed the two enjoying each other's company.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan individually, he has too much on his plate with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Imtiaz Ali's film, Dostana 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is definitely on a roll after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the Imtiaz Ali film and is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan for Coolie No 1. Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, which was directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, the Sara-Varun film is also being helmed by Sr Dhawan.

