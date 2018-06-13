Ariel Winter pays tribute to Jackson Odell

"The Goldbergs" actor Charlie DePew also paid tribute to Odell on Twitter: "RIP Jackson Odell. I'm so happy that I got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person."

Ariel Winter

Actress Ariel Winter has paid tribute to her friend and fellow actor Jackson Odell, who was found dead. "The Goldbergs" actor was found unresponsive at his home in San Fernando Valley, California last week. He was 20. While no foul play is suspected, his death is now under investigation by a Los Angeles county coroner and an autopsy should be completed in the next couple of days, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Modern Family" actress Winter, who had known the star for several years and worked with him on an episode of the hit show, paid tribute to Jackson in a post on Twitter. "Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of 'Modern Family'," she wrote. "We didn't talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I'm glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends," Winter added.

"The Goldbergs" actor Charlie DePew also paid tribute to Odell on Twitter: "RIP Jackson Odell. I'm so happy that I got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person." Odell also appeared in shows "Arrested Development" and "iCarly". He was also a songwriter who had contributed a number of original songs to the soundtrack of romantic drama "Forever My Girl".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever