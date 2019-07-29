Arjun Kapoor accompanies Malaika Arora at her mother's residence in Bandra

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor spotted with Malaika Arora outside her mother's residence in Bandra, Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spent a perfect Sunday together. The duo, who has now confessed feelings for each other in front of the media and also on digital platforms.

Arjun Kapoor accompanied Malaika Arora to her mother Joyce Polycarp's home at Almeida Park, Bandra. Considering Arora's sister, Amrita Arora Ladak and other family members were also present, should we expect an announcement soon?

Malaika Arora, as usual, kept it classy yet stylish for her Saturday evening party scenes! She opted for orange pants and striped top, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a black t-shirt and blue denim.

The IT couple of B-town was accompanied by sister Amrita Arora Ladak and father Anil Arora.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's equation, Malaika had shared a post on love as her Instagram story, tagging Arjun on it. "'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his next historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Apart from this historical drama, Arjun Kapoor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

