Arjun Kapoor new tattoo confirms that he's flying high

The tattoo in Latin was inked on Arjun Kapoor by Savio D'Silva, an illustrator and animator from JJ College of Art

Arjun Kapoor got himself inked for the second time. His "Per Ardua Ad Astra" shows the actor is on a personal high and reaching the stars.

The Panipat actor on Monday shared a photograph of the tattoo on Instagram. The India's Most Wanted star is seen flaunting the new tattoo on his arm. He captioned it: "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo."

The tattoo, which is in Latin was inked by Savio D'Silva, an illustrator and animator from JJ College of Art. "Per ardua ad astra" is a Latin phrase which means "through adversity to the stars" or "through struggle to the stars."

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is in news for his love affair with Malaika Arora. Earlier this month, Malaika had shared a post on love as her Instagram story, tagging Arjun on it. "'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar."

Currently, he is busy shooting for his next historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Arjun will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

Besides these films, Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. The film was received well by critics, however, audiences gave a thumbs down to the film, which is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS